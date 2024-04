A major route in Lichfield has been closed after a “serious” crash.

The A38 was shut earlier this morning (19th April) between the Swinfen Island and Streethay due to the incident.

Ambulance crews are on scene, National Highways confirmed.

A police spokesperson said:

“Please avoid the area and follow diversions.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The road closure is reported to be causing tailbacks on a number of roads through Lichfield as drivers seek alternative routes.