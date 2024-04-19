Police are warning shoppers in Lichfield to be on their guard against purse thieves.

Officers say an attempted theft in the city centre this week was thwarted by an eagle-eyed stallholder.

They say the offenders made off after being spotted.

PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police said:

“Luckily a stallholder saw what was happening and stopped the theft. “The offenders were described as of Eastern European appearance, wearing all black with baseball caps. “Please be aware of who is close around you when you are out and about and make sure that valuables are kept close and are not easily accessible to others.” PCSO Andrew Lovatt