Chasetown will host Mossley in their penultimate league game of the season.

The Scholars extended their unbeaten run to five in all competitions after an 85th minute winner from Danny Glover sealed all three points against Stalybridge Celtic last time out.

Mark Swann’s men will now turn their attention towards their fixture this afternoon (20th April) against 15th placed Mossley.

The visitors have seen defeat in all of their last five encounters – their latest a 2-1 loss against Vauxhall Motors.

Three more points for The Scholars could see them climb to 10th in the table before they round off their league campaign with a trip to Newcastle Town next weekend.