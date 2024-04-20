A night of Motown is coming to a Lichfield venue.

The Cathedral Hotel will welcome trio The Dazzlettes on 10th May.

They will perform songs by the likes of Martha Reeves, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and Smokey Robinson.

A spokesperson said:

“This all singing, all dancing trio create a glamourous collaboration of smooth harmony, striking costumes and vibrant choreography to have you dancing in the street. “The high energy tribute show captures the authentic sights and sounds of Detroit, featuring hit after hit with all your favourite Motown classics. “ Cathedral Hotel spokesperson

For booking details, visit the Cathedral Hotel website or call 01543 414500.