The sporting stars due to take part in a special edition of a popular daytime TV show being filmed at a local auction house have been confirmed.

Sally Gunnell and Mark Foster will take on Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead in the edition of Bargain Hunt.

They will be joined by presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp as well as antiques experts Kate Bliss and Danny Sebastian.

The Bargain Hunt cameras will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers from 9am on 30th April, with people invited to the Fradley salesroom to watch the action live.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We are very excited to be welcoming GB sportspeople to The Lichfield Auction Centre. “Please do come along and join in the fun.” Richard Winterton