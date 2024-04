A piece of lifesaving equipment in damaged by vandals in Burntwood has been replaced.

The defibrillator cabinet at Chasewater Innovation Centre was left unusable after the incident.

But it has now been replaced by Burntwood Town Council.

A spokesperson said:

“We have added the defibrillator to our maintenance schedule along with the 12 other defibrillators across the town, ensuring it’s checked regularly and is fully functional.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson