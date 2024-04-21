Burntwood businesses are backing a bid to turn the town yellow in memory of a local fundraiser.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Stephen Sutton’s death.

The youngster raised millions of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust during his own battle with cancer.

Since his death, money has continued to be raised in his name through events such as the Stephen Sutton Ride Out which will once again see bikers take to the road on 12th May.

Locals are also being urged to turn the town yellow between 1st and 14th May in memory of record-breaking youngster Stephen.

Businesses have begun selling yellow bows for people to display, including Cafe Fika and Sweeny Todd’s barber shop in Chasetown, as well as Rosie’s Hounds at Heart and Flowers by Claudine at Swan Island, and Studio 42 at Sankey’s Corner.

A spokesperson for the Stephen Sutton Ride Out said:

“Yellow was always Stephen’s favourite colour. “It is always so amazing for us to see so many yellow ribbons, bows, streamers and flags on our 27 mile route from Lichfield Rugby Club to Burntwood Rugby Club. “It’s fabulous to see local businesses already getting involved by selling the bows and hosting Teenage Cancer Trust collection tins. “We’re inviting people to collect their large yellow pull bows from any of the businesses for a minimum donation of £1. All the money raised will be added to Stephen’s fundraising total for Teenage Cancer Trust.” Stephen Sutton Ride Out spokesperson

Representatives from the Stephen Sutton Ride Out will also be outside Morrisons in Burntwood on 27th and 28th April selling yellow bows along with other merchandise.