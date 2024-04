People in Burntwood with experience of dementia are being asked for their views.

Dementia Friendly Burntwood have launched a survey to find out more about the impact of diagnosis on individuals and their families.

A spokesperson said:

“The answers from this survey will help our group decide on what we should focus on for the next 12 months.” Dementia Friendly Burntwood spokesperson

You can access the survey here. Paper copies are also available from the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street.