The music of James Taylor will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield next month.

How Sweet It Is will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd May.

The show will see Vernon James focus on much of the songwriter’s early career with hits including Sweet Baby James, Something in the Way She Moves and Fire and Rain.

Anthony Evans, creative director, at The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“Vernon lovingly recreates the ageless music of one of America’s greatest songwriters in this evocative show.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.