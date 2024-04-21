A local home care provider has launched the latest round of its community grant scheme.

Bluebird Care Tamworth, Lichfield, Nuneaton and North Warwickshire will donate £250 to a local group or charity dedicated to supporting older members of the community.

It is the fourth time the scheme has run, with previous recipients including Men’s Shed Lichfield who used the money to support efforts to tackle loneliness among men.

Martin Lahert, director of Bluebird Care Tamworth, Lichfield, Nuneaton and North Warwickshire, said:

“We are really pleased to be bringing back our annual community grant for the fourth year. “It is part of our commitment to supporting organisations dedicated to helping the lives of people in the Tamworth and Lichfield area. “Our goal is to collaborate with a local project that offers older members of our community opportunities to try something new, enriching their lives in meaningful ways. “We are excited to see the innovative proposals from local groups and look forward to making a meaningful difference in our community once again.” Martin Lahert

Interested charities or groups are invited to submit their proposals via email to [email protected] before 30th April. Applications should outline how the grant would be used and the positive impact it would have on their organisation’s efforts to serve older people in the community.