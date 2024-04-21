Hundreds of youngsters will parade through Lichfield to mark St George’s Day.

Groups of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels will take part in a parade this afternoon (21st April).

They will march from Queen Street at 12.15pm to Lichfield Cathedral on a route via Sandford Street, Bird Street, Market Street and Dam Street.

A service will be held at 1pm before the parade leaves 50 minutes later and heads back into the city centre to salute the civic leaders at the Guildhall.

Perdita Lawton, 7th Lichfield Cub and Squirrel Scout leader, said:

“It is quite a spectacle with hundreds parading to and from the cathedral. “It would be great to see as many people as possible out to give us a wave.” Perdita Lawton