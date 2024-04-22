A new course is launching in Burntwood for parents and carers who want to learn more about how to support their child’s development.

The sessions will start at Spark Burntwood on Thursday (25th April).

A spokesperson said:

“This group is perfect for parents or carers with children aged up to four years who would like to learn more about their child’s development and how they can support it through play and activities. “The course includes topics such as physical development, communication, getting out and about and more.” Spark Burntwood spokesperson

The Thursday afternoon sessions run for ten weeks. To book, email [email protected].