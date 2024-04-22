Two former Aston Villa players will lift the lid on their careers at an event in Lichfield.

The Garrick will welcome Paul Merson and Dean Saunders on 11th June.

The duo will lift the lid on their careers as well as taking part in a question and answer session.

A spokesperson said:

“They will discuss the games, dressing room stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club like Aston Villa.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £30. For booking information visit the Lichfield Garrick website.