An information event in Burntwood will give people the chance to find out more about dementia.

Representatives from the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society will be at Burntwood Memorial Institute from midday to 2pm on Wednesday (24th April).

A spokesperson said:

“Are you concerned about your or a loved one’s memory? Would you like to understand more about dementia, and the process and benefits of seeking a diagnosis? “At the event you can talk to professionals to find out more about what support is available locally.”