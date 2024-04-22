A Lichfield personal trainer has completed a challenge to run eight marathons in eight weeks.

Tom Penzer Adams has raised more than £15,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK – almost twice his initial target.

He began the challenge in March with the Tokyo Marathon and completed his eighth run as he completed the London Marathon.

Tom said he was thankful for the support he had received during his fundraising efforts.

“London was incredible – and eight marathons in eight weeks is done. Thank you so much to everyone for all of the donations. “The messages of support I have received have kept me going through the past two months. “What an incredible journey it has been.” Tom Penzer Adams

The roots of the challenge date back to Tom’s time as a student at The Friary School where he met his friend Jonny Evans. The pair went to New Zealand on a gap year and played rugby together.

Jonny’s older brothers, Gary and Paul both have muscular dystrophy and every year, their family organise a charity golf day – but Tom admitted that the thought of 18 holes did not appeal, so he decided to embark on a different challenge.

“I’m rubbish at golf and didn’t feel I could get involved. “Instead, I came up with the idea of a multiple marathon running challenge to show my support for Gary and Paul. “Looking back, it probably would have been a lot easier to have a couple of golf lessons and give everybody the satisfaction of watching me swing a golf club!” Tom Penzer Adams

There is still time for people to donate to Tom’s fundraising effort on his JustGiving page.