Lichfield Cricket Club suffered defeat in their opening game of the season away at Wombourne.

The hosts won by seven wickets after bowling Lichfield out for 96.

A wicket on debut for Umer Khalid and two strikes from Rob Turner were the only highlights from the city side’s bowling performance, as Wombourne made 100 for 3 from just 15.1 overs.

The City side will be hoping for better when they return to action next weekend against Aldridge at home.