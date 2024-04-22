A Lichfield tennis initiative has celebrated a regional award for the third year in a row.

Beacon Park Tennis has won the Parks Award in the Staffordshire Lawn Tennis Association Voluntary Awards.

The accolade was given to the trustees, volunteers and partner organisations involved in the local initiative.

Judges praised them for working together to make tennis accessible and affordable for all.

A spokesperson said:

“The Beacon Park Tennis charity is busy building the tennis community and developing links with other community groups that can benefit from access to this first class facility. “Out courts are multi-use with the site also being home to Lichfield Spires Netball Club. In 2023, the venue had over 5,500 bookings. “Thank you to all our volunteers and players for being part of creating an inclusive park tennis environment.” Beacon Park Tennis spokesperson

The Tennis for Free sessions have also launched this month.

The coach-led activities are held on Sundays from 2pm until 3pm in Beacon Park. They are suitable for all ages and abilities, with equipment provided.

To book visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/BeaconPark/Coaching.