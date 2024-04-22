Lichfield’s MP has praised councillors for backing a deal to bring a new food and drink brand to the city centre.

Members of Lichfield District Council backed a £1.7million package as part of the development of a new cinema.

The money will be used to attract The Botanist to the city by paying for the fit-out of the new premises and offering rent support for the company.

The deal was put forward as part of the plans which will see Everyman Cinemas also move to Lichfield.

Sir Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said:

“I welcome Lichfield District Council’s forward-looking decision to attract The Botanist to the city as part of the Everyman cinema complex. “This upmarket gastro pub chain has attracted other businesses in its wake owing to the increased footfall generated by its customers. “Lichfield already has an excellent pub and food offer in the old centre of the city attracting many visitors from the region by day and by night – The Botanist and other outlets will rejuvenate the Birmingham Road area anchored by the upmarket Everyman cinema. “The £1.7million investment by the district council to secure The Botanist to the city is projected to generate a far greater return over the years to come in terms of additional tourism revenues. “I am pleased that the two main political parties have worked together in Lichfield to see this venture come to fruition.” Sir Michael Fabricant

As part of the deal to bring in Everyman on a 25-year lease in the former Debenhams building, the council and partners Evolve Estates had to commit to also attracting a brand on a shortlist provided by the cinema operator.

The Botanist currently operates around 30 venues across the country.