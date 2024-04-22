Crumb and Play
A new business in Lichfield is giving children the chance to get into character for fun.

Crumb and Play, at Heart of the Country Shopping Village, features a mini role play area for little ones where they can play with wooden toys in different shops and areas.

There is also a soft play area, as well as a cafe for parents.

A spokesperson said:

“Our chic play cafe is home to Crumbs Lane where little ones will have endless fun getting into character at our Little Crumbs Cafe, The Dutch Barn-et and the Crumbstruction site.

“In our soft play area, our goal was to create a cute and chic play area for children to crawl, slide and play so parents can keep a watchful eye while enjoying a hot chocolate or iced latte.

“We are also working on a new outdoor play area to be ready in time for the summer.”

Crumb and Play spokesperson

For more details visit crumbandplay.com.

