A Burntwood business has moved to larger offices as it continues to expand.

Keon Homes, which delivers affordable housing and Extra Care properties, has taken over 5,000 sq ft of space near to its previous base.

More than £150,000 has been invested into the move which gives the company 40% more room to accommodate growing staff numbers.

The new base features five meeting rooms, its own car park and electric charging points. The refurbishment has also seen the installation of ‘social booths’ and a breakout area, along with an 85-inch TV in place to watch major sporting events, including the forthcoming European Championships.

Warren Bolton, director of Keon Homes, said:

“We had outgrown our previous home, so the time was right to seek larger premises within the local area. “The opportunity came up to take over a different office space, already owned within the Tara Group. “This was the ideal scenario, as it meant we could retain all our staff, while giving them and our clients access to much better facilities and a space that we’ve now designed exactly for our business. “Shaping offices that provide a better environment for our employees was at the top of the list and we’ve made sure that a lot of feedback has been channelled into the look and feel of the place. “We were recently named sixth best small business in the UK to work for in the Great Places List and this is something we want to build on. No construction company was higher than us, but we must not rest on our laurels.” Warren Bolton