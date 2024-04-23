Ross Hawkes, founding editor of Lichfield Live and the recently launched The Lichfield & Burntwood Independent newspaper, has been awarded a PhD after a study into local journalism.

Ross, who was brought up in Burntwood and now lives in Lichfield, works full-time at Birmingham City University and carries out his role as editor in his spare time.

Having started his career at the Lichfield Post, he went on to enjoy a career with one of the country’s largest newspaper publishers, eventually becoming responsible for newspaper websites across the Midlands.

After moving into journalism education, Ross launched The Lichfield Blog which later became Lichfield Live.

His thesis – The semi-professional journalist: An investigation into the practices and experiences of independent local news journalists – was completed earlier this year.

Philip John, who helped Ross with the original blog and is a board director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C., paid tribute to the achievements.

“Ross works tirelessly to update Lichfield Live every day and has been the driving force of the successful launch of our newspaper,” he explained. “On behalf of the rest of the board I would like to congratulate Ross on his PhD.

“It is a real testament to his professionalism and dedication that he has managed to work full-time, continue his editor roles and successfully complete his thesis. All done with a smile on his face, most of the time.

“He is a champion of local news and of Lichfield district and this success is thoroughly deserved.”