Lichfield City will host previous winners Rushall Olympic as they bid to book a place in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup.

Ivor Green’s men will play the Pics in the first of three semi-final clashes that will take place over the next fortnight, as the Trade Tyre Community Stadium will also face Wolverhampton Casuals in the JW Hunt Cup before welcoming Highgate United back to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium in the promotion play-offs.

However, Lichfield must first take on step two side Rushall Olympic, who have just secured another season in the National League North after recording three wins and a draw from their previous five league encounters.

The visitors also saw success earlier this month after an Alex Fletcher penalty fired Rushall to a Staffordshire Senior Cup win against Leek Town.

Lichfield and their visitors met in the earlier stages of the same competition, as Joe Haines’ opener was cancelled out by goals from Tyler Hamilton and Kristian Green.

However, City will look forward to testing themselves against higher league opponents once more as their season has seen them reach new heights in the FA Vase and narrowly miss out on the Midland Football League Premier Division title.

The winners of the semi-final tomorrow (24th April) will book a place at Walsall FC’s Bescot Stadium for the final against neighbours Chasetown.