A Lichfield cyclist will get in the saddle to help raise money for the charity that helped his father in his final days.

Sam Coxon’s dad was cared for by St Giles Hospice before his death in August 2023.

The Lichfield resident now wants to give something back to the Whittington-based charity by taking part in the Cycle Spring event on 12th May.

“I’d never given St Giles Hospice much thought, until we had to say goodbye to my dad. “We can’t thank them enough for everything they did. They played a massive role in making my dad’s last few weeks as comfortable as possible – it’s something we’ll always be grateful for.” Sam Coxon

As a qualified personal trainer and triathlete coach, Sam is supporting St Giles across 2024 by getting involved in the tenth anniversary of both of the hospice’s cycle events – Cycle Spring and Cycle Autumn. The two fundraisers have collected £486,000 for the charity.

This year, as the event celebrates the milestone, Sam said he hoped others would follow his lead.

“Taking part in events like Cycle Spring is a great way to challenge yourself, whilst raising vital funds to support more families like mine.” Sam Coxon

Entry to Cycle Spring starts at £35 with entries accepted until 10am on 10th May.

Riders aged ten and above can join the short route, while medium and longer options are open to those aged 16 and over.

For more information visit www.stgileshospice.com/cyclespring, email [email protected] or call 01543 432538.