A Lichfield supermarket has backed efforts to remember a local fundraiser ahead of the tenth anniversary of his death.

Stephen Sutton’s mother Jane joined staff from the Tesco store in the city to help raise money in his name for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Yellow bows were also on sale as part of plans to remember the Burntwood resident when the Stephen Sutton Ride Out takes place next month.

Jane said:

“A huge thank you to Tesco Extra’s community champion Charlotte Aspley for arranging our fundraising day and store manager David Harmon for agreeing to host it at the store. “It was lovely to see and have time to chat to so many people. “Fundraising at Tesco Lichfield hasn’t ended as you can continue to donate and collect large yellow pull-bows from the customer service desk located to the right of the first-floor main entrance. “You’ll be able to donate up to and including 11th May – the day before the Stephen Sutton Ride Out.”

More than £500 was raised on the day for the Teenage Cancer Trust. People can donate via the online fundraising page as well.