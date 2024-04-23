A Lichfield supermarket will reopen this week after a refurbishment.

The Aldi store in the city will give customers a first glimpse of the changes at 8am on Thursday (25th April).

The transformation is part of the company’s £600million investment in store upgrades across the country and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

A spokesperson said:

“The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘food to go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers. “The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. “Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.” Aldi spokesperson

The company said the refurbishment would also create additional jobs beyond the 26 existing roles.