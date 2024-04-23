Local rowers are celebrating after enjoying success in a national competition.

The youngsters represented the East Midlands in British Rowing’s Junior Inter-Regional Regatta (JIRR) after qualifying via a recent regional competition.

Among the successes were Megan Cheetham and Alice Shaw who won a bronze medal in the coxed women’s junior four event. They were part of a team made up from the Trent Rowing Club and Burton Leander club.

The Trent squad also had a gold medal to take home from the women’s junior 14 doubles as Madison Walker and Jess Atkin secured victory on the water.