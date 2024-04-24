Firefighters are taking part in a national convoy to deliver specialist equipment to Ukraine.

Watch manager Anthony Doolan and firefighters Craig Elson and Gareth Salisbury from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service will help deliver the aerial ladder platform to the war-torn nation.

The vehicle is being donated after new ones were rolled out across Staffordshire.

It will head for Ukraine in a convoy organised by the National Fire Chiefs Council and Fire Aid.

Craig said:

“All three of us are incredibly proud and humbled to support and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. “We want to play our part in supporting our Ukrainian fire and rescue colleagues and to do all we can to make a difference.” Craig Elson

More than 80 fire vehicles have already been donated from fire and rescue services across the UK, with the latest donation adding another 30 to the tally.

Staffordshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said:

“We’re proud to be working to provide vital support to our colleagues in Ukraine. “I would also like to thank all three of our volunteers as well as station managers Ben Woodward and Dez Stoddart for making this happen. “I’m delighted we’re able to donate the aerial ladder platform – it’s a really positive move and I hope it will help the people of Ukraine.” Glynn Luznyj