Tasty treats will be on offer in Lichfield and Burntwood once again this week.

The Lichfield and Burntwood Grub Club events will be back with street food vendors and drinks stalls as well as live music.

Market Square will welcome the likes of Poutine Punks, Platinum Pancakes, Firery Dough and Chef Stef tomorrow (25th April) from 5pm to 10pm, while on the following day Burntwood Leisure Centre will host traders such as The Black Sheep Grill, Luca Loves Pizza, Urban Spice and Calientes between 5pm and 10pm.

For more details click here.