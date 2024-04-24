The ribbon has been cut on a later-living development in Lichfield.

Pegasus Homes has officially opened Lichfield Bonds, which features 62 apartments for purchase or rental.

The company’s chief operating officer Chris Powell was joined by Cllr Ann Hughes, the Mayor of Lichfield, for the unveiling of a plaque to launch the development.

He said:

“Lichfield Bonds is fantastically located within the city centre. “We welcomed our first residents in November 2023 and I’m very pleased that we have already seen significant interest in the development with 40% of homes already sold or reserved.” Chris Powell

Lichfield Bonds features a communal lounge and kitchen, as well as a patio seating area.

Cllr Hughes said:

“It was a pleasure to officially launch Lichfield Bonds and I would like to thank Pegasus for this important addition to our community. “With new homes much needed across the property ladder, we know that specialist later-living developments can play an important role in terms of local housing markets, given they help free up existing homes as people downsize to more suitable accommodation. “I look forward to returning to the community and getting to know the residents more personally.” Cllr Ann Hughes