Scout leaders in Lichfield have been recognised for their efforts to support the movement in the city.

The group from the 7th Lichfield Scouts were honoured during a service at Lichfield Cathedral as part of the St George’s Day celebration parade at the weekend.

The march saw more around 600 young people take part, with seven of their leaders honoured with a Chief Scout’s Commendation Award.

One of the recipients, Perdita Lawton, said:

“I’m so proud to be part of the Scouts organisation to help make scouting accessible and inclusive to all. “This year was extra special as I received the award.” Perdita Lawton

For more details, visit 7thlichfield.org.uk.