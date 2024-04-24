The demolition of a multi-storey car park in Lichfield will begin next month, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
The Birmingham Road facility is due to be demolished as part of city centre regeneration plans.
It is expected to take around six months for the car park to be pulled down and the land cleared.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said the aesthetics of the multi-storey were not the reason it was being demolished:
“The 26 week work programme begins in May, but it’s useful to remember why we’re bringing the car park down.
“There are lots of reasons, but brutalist architecture is not the reason why. We are bringing it down because it is a fundamental part of the regeneration of the Birmingham Road Site.
“It allows us to create that plaza around the empty Debenhams building, it allows a cinema to come forward, it allows food and beverage units to come forward too.
“It also provides the link through from the Birmingham Road Site to Three Spires which has long been an ambition of this council to ensure we can allow that free movement from the train station right through to the city centre.”Cllr Doug Pullen
But Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group said Conservatives had previoulsy supported retaining the car park.
“In 2019 I called in the decision for this council to invest £300,000 in what was already a defunct car park in terms of its structure,” she said.
“I want to correct Cllr Pullen in his comment this has been a long-standing ambition – only five years ago the ambition was to spend a third of a million pounds on renovation for that car park.Cllr Sue Woodward
Problems for The Garrick especially with patrons coming from outside Lichfield by car. Where do they park especially with children & elderly. Memories of chaos when car park was closed during panto some years ago
Sadly. Cllr Pullen. has a very short Memory despite most of what he says is down in Black and White.
Failed Friars Gate Boards going to be removed and work commence on this site months and months ago.
I think we can say bye bye to any visitors or locals coming to Lichfield this year. No parking.
Do hope we are not left with another stagnated Building Site.
To approve an award of a contract to Cawarden Co. Ltd for a maximum 26-week programme of work with a value of £824,944.40 for the demolition of the Birmingham Road multi-storey car park, four retail units and associated landscaping works.
£824k for demolition. The loss of the value of the car park and the four retail units. The council were proud to be earning £445k from parking. A lot of that income will be lost. The many millions allocated to the Debenhams site.
The costs of this project seem to be never ending.