Police have launched an appeal after a man was attacked by a group of masked men.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday (24th April) on Weston Road.

Three men entered the property and assaulted the man before running away along Dimbles Lane.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The victim, a man in his 40s, was not seriously hurt. He went to hospital for treatment after suffering a cut to his face. “We have been looking over CCTV footage, speaking to people in the area and carrying out enquiries to find out more about what happened and trace the suspects. “Officers understand that the victim and the suspects are known to each other. We’re treating this as an isolated incident.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 474 of 24th April.