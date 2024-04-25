Former Steeleye Span member Peter Knight will bring his Gigspanner trio to Lichfield next month.

The fiddle player will show why the three-piece have established their reputation as a ground-breaking force on the British folk scene in recent times as a popular live act.

He will be joined on stage by the Roger Flack on guitar and Sacha Trochet on drums.

The trio will deliver their self-penned material rooted in the British Isles to create atmospheric arrangements of their work.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are delighted that these three superb musicians are making a return visit to see us in Lichfield. “They are masters of their craft and this gig is an absolute must for folk fans.” Anthony Evans

The show takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th May.

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or by visiting the city centre venue.