A Lichfield primary school is celebrating after being rated outstanding by inspectors.

Streethay Primary School, which opened in 2019, was hailed by Ofsted for creating a “harmonious environment” where youngsters could learn and flourish.

The inspectors added that children took pride in their learning, while also praising the provision for pupils with special education needs or disabilities.

Headteacher, Stuart Taylor, said:

“I am so very proud to lead the Streethay community – we have worked exceptionally hard to create a truly special place for children to learn and grow where they are safe, nurtured and inspired to achieve their very best.” Stuart Taylor

The school is part of the Shaw Education Trust. CEO Jo Morgan said:

“The outstanding Ofsted report for Streethay is a testament to the inspirational and highly dedicated staff ensuring the very best for our pupils. “It is heart-warming to receive such superb external validation of their achievements. “I have no doubt the school community will continue together, to take the school onwards.” Jo Morgan