A fly-tipper has been before the courts after being found guilty of dumping waste in Mile Oak.

Lichfield District Council launched the prosecution against Patrick Doherty, of Mile Oak Caravan Park on Bonehill Road, after an investigation by environmental health officers linked him to builders’ waste fly-tipped on farmland off Plantation Lane in February 2022.

The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty, but then failed to appear for his trial at Cannock Magistrates’ Court earlier this year. He was found guilty in his absence and a warrant was issued.

He was arrested and brought before Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on 19th April, where the district judge determined that the offences were in excess of his sentencing powers and bailed Doherty to appear at Stafford Crown Court at a later date.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“We know local people despise fly-tippers – and we’re now doing more to catch them. “Through our zero-tolerance approach they face having their vehicle seized by our environmental health officers, fines, being disqualified from driving, and in the worst cases imprisonment. “As a local councillor for Mile Oak, it’s great to see the courts recognising the impact fly-tipping has on local communities. “Despite being able to imprison Doherty for up to six months, the district judge decided this is serious enough to go to crown court where he now faces up to five years in jail.” Cllr Alex Farrell