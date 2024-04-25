A local MP says she is seeking answers over the future of land earmarked for HS2.

Phase 2 of the project north of Handsacre was cancelled by the Government amid spiralling costs.

But with uncertainty still surrounding large elements of the scheme Sarah Edwards, Labour MP for Tamworth constituency – which includes Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – said answers were urgently needed.

She said:

“For the best part of a decade, my constituents – and indeed the country – were promised that HS2 would revolutionise transport and commuting for so many. “I have asked the Department for Transport what will happen to land that was originally earmarked for HS2 projects in the local area.” Sarah Edwards