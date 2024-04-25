An MP has raised £3,000 for a local hospice after running the London Marathon.

Eddie Hughes joined thousands of other runners to take on the course in the capital last weekend.

The Conservative MP, who will contest the Tamworth constituency when his current Walsall North seat disappears at the next General Election due to boundary changes, said:

“I have seen for myself the excellent work done by St Giles’ staff who provide support and care for local people whose illness may not be curable, whenever and wherever they need it most. “Completing the London Marathon for the first time with my daughter, Corrine, made it all the more special. “The atmosphere was amazing and the cheers from the crowd really kept us going. “I’m delighted to have actually made it across the finish line and raise over £3,000 for St Giles Hospice.” Eddie Hughes