Passengers travelling to and from Lichfield Trent Valley are being warned of potential disruption to trains next month.

Network Rail is carrying out a number of upgrades which will disrupt services from 4th to 6th May.

Upgrades of switches and and crossings will take place in and around London Euston and at Stafford.

It will mean that rail replacement buses will be in place on some parts of the West Coast Main Line beyond Milton Keynes.

Gary Walsh, Network Rail route director, said:

“We made great progress on major railway improvements over Easter and I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we carry out more must-do work between 4th and 6th May. “We know there is never an ideal time to shut the railway, but bank holidays continue to be the least disruptive time for us to carry out this essential maintenance. “With Euston closed on 5th May our advice is once again to check before you travel and plan ahead by checking National Rail Enquiries to see how your journey could be impacted.” Gary Walsh

Passengers can find out more about potential disruption at www.networkrail.co.uk/wcml.