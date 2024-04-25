A community group will welcome police representatives for its next meeting.

Curborough Community Association CIO will host the session at 2pm on 11th May.

A spokesperson said:

“This event is free for anyone to join and free cake and refreshments will be provided.

“The guest speaker this time will be representatives from Staffordshire Police.

“There will also be a chance to hear updates from user groups and the centre and trustees.”

Curborough Community Association CIO spokesperson