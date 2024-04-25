Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood have helped prevent food from going to waste.

Supermarket chain Aldi has released figures revealing that 9,500 meals were saved across Staffordshire in the past year through the partnership with Too Good To Go.

The scheme sees bags with £10 worth of grocery products approaching their sell-by or use-by dates sold for £3.30.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said:

“It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers across Staffordshire that have made the most of our Too Good To Go surprise bags since launching last year. “This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste and demonstrate our commitment to being a sustainable retailer, but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop.” Liz Fox

Aldi has recently extended the window for customers to grab a Too Good To Go Bag via the app so they can reserve them 24 hours in advance.