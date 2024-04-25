A £20million upgrade programme on the M6 Toll is nearing completion.

The scheme has seen new Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology introduced to make using the road simpler.

Other improvements introduced as part of a two year plan include the removal of e-receipts and the installation of new contactless readers at booths to accept Apple and Google Pay as well as standard debit and credit cards.

The new changes will also mean M6 Toll account holders will be able to travel through lanes without having to stop at a barrier.

Michael Whelan, general manager of the M6 Toll, said:

“Our £20million upgrade is a significant step in transforming the user experience for our customers. “It means more hassle free and efficient journeys on the road and a smoother and more efficient customer journey off the road, with easier management of online accounts.” Michael Whelan

The M6 Toll has also introduced new branding to mark its 20th anniversary. It comes after the road was added to the portfolio of transportation business Aleatica.