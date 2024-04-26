A boutique market will return to a Lichfield city centre venue next month.

Pitches will be held at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th May.

Traders will offer food, drink, homeware, jewellery, gifts and artwork at the market, which runs from 10am to 3pm.

Mel Heath, from The Hub, said:

“We love supporting local artists and indie businesses in our community, and our Little Shop has been a great way to bring local makers together to showcase their talent and provide a space to sell their beautiful products. “We see Pitches at The Hub very much as an extension of this ethos. Our monthly pop-up markets bring a variety of traders together to create a vibrant and community-focused shopping experience.” Mel Heath

Future markets at the city centre venue are scheduled for 9th June, 4th August, 1st September and 3rd November.

Anyone interested in applying for a stall can email [email protected].