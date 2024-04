A Chasetown FC player is swapping his boots for a bike to raise money for charity.

Luke McGinnell will be one of 30 riders travelling from Sutton Coldfield to Clonaslee in Ireland in aid of the Christy Lambe Foundation, an organisation which supports mental health organisations.

The cyclists are hoping to raise £50,000 with the 311-mile journey.

The ride will begin on 6th July with the finish line expected to be crossed on 10th July.

People can donate online.