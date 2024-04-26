Comic Jo Caulfield will bring the laughter to Lichfield when her new tour stops off in the city.

Here Comes Trouble will be at the Garrick theatre on 17th May.

The star of shows such as Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You, Michael McIntrye’s Comedy Roadshow and The Royal Variety Performance will be stopping off in the city as part of a nationwide tour.

A spokesperson for the theatre said:

“Here Comes Trouble is 90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners as Jo gets her claws into everything – and everyone – that annoys her. “From stories about arguing with strangers on trains to dealing with over-enthusiastic supermarket staff, and trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship, to ‘helping’ organise her newly divorced friend’s dating life, this is pure stand-up, delivered with nothing more than a microphone and a bad attitude.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The show is suitable for those aged over 16.

Tickets are £19 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.