New polling cards are being distributed by Lichfield District Council after some residents were sent them featuring the details of other people.

The local authority said a “printing issue with a small number of cards” was to blame, but did not disclose what the problem with them was.

But one resident told Lichfield Live he had received a card which had another person’s name and address on when he opened it up.

The council advised residents who receive a second polling card for the Staffordshire Commissioner elections to use that one instead.

A statement from the council said:

“We’ve had a printing issue with a small number of poll cards that have been issued for the election on 2nd May. “If you receive a second poll card please use this one and destroy the first one you received. “Please be reassured this will not affect anyone’s ability to vote or allow people to vote more than once.”

The new polling cards are expected to begin arriving through letterboxes over the weekend.

But some residents have raised concerns over the original. One posted on the council’s Facebook page:

“Are you not going to mention the fact it was a GDPR data breach and included the wrong people’s information on them?”