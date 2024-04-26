A councillor says he is “excited” to see the impact of a new service supporting local people facing drug and alcohol problems.

The Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery System (STaRS) is being run by the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) in partnership with Staffordshire County Council.

It will provide online and in person support, methadone prescriptions, referrals and online self-help guides, as well as working alongside organisations such as Betterway Recovery.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s vital local health and care services work together to help people through difficult times in their lives, and this partnership offers a more efficient, joined up service for the people who need our help. “I’m excited to see the difference our drugs and alcohol treatment partnership can make to Staffordshire, in particular to drive quality, especially in support of picking up those that are in danger of falling between services in the past such as neuro diverse and dual diagnosis service users, allowing them to also engage and capitalise on the excellent work that is going on in Staffordshire. “Treatment and recovery services remain at the same locations across Staffordshire, with the same friendly faces, so please do get in touch if you need help addressing your relationship with drugs and alcohol.” Cllr Mike Wilcox

People looking for advice or support can call 0300 124 0356 or visit www.staffstars.org.