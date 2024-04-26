Hammerwich Cricket Club will look to get their season underway this weekend as they travel to Beacon.

The visitors saw their opening fixture in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division cancelled due to rain, as they were forced to share the points with Penkridge.

Similarly, the hosts’ previous fixture away against Cannock was also a wash out, meaning that this could be the first time that the two sides play competitive cricket this season.

Elsewhere, Hammerwich 2nds will entertain Beacon 2nds, while the 3rds travel to Bloxiwhc and the 4ths welcome Armitage.

On Sunday, the women’s team travel to Stafford.