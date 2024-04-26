Bosses at a local hospice have joined calls for change to the way end of life and palliative care is funded.

It comes after a recent survey by Hospice UK found that the sector was facing a £77million deficit in 2023-24 due to rising costs.

For Whittington-based St Giles Hospice, it receives around 25% of the £10million it needs to operate each year from the Government. The rest has to be generated by donations and other forms of income generation from the local community.

Kristy Clayton, director of clinical services at the charity, said:

“Our vision at St Giles is for a world where everyone has fair access to specialist palliative and end of life care – but it is only with appropriate funding from the Government that we can meet this vision. “Every year, we care for thousands of people across Staffordshire, North Birmingham and surrounding areas, both on our inpatient unit and in their own homes. “But with rising costs, exacerbated by the current economic climate, and donations squeezed as our supporters struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis, we need the Government to increase its funding to ensure that everyone continues to receive the end of life care that they deserve. “After all, we only have one chance to get that right.” Kristy Clayton

A Parliamentary debate on hospice funding took place in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Conservative MP Sally-Ann Hart said that the current funding model, which is reliant upon charitable fundraising, is “uncertain and unsustainable”, while Labour MP Colleen Fletcher added that the “sector’s reliance on fundraising for much of its income brings with it significant risks”.

Kristy said she was pleased to see the topic on the agenda, but is urging the conversation to continue.

“We’re facing a funding gap this year of £1.5million and we know that we’re not alone, with many hospices across the UK in the same position. “It’s only thanks to our incredible local community that we’ve been able to care for patients, and their loved ones, over our 40-year history. But we need to ensure that St Giles is here for another 40 years, and beyond. “We need a new funding model for end of life care – and we need it now.” Kristy Clayton