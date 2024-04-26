Lichfield Cricket Club will be hoping to remedy last weekend’s loss when they host Aldridge.

The city side lost by seven wickets last time out against Wombourne in their opening fixture of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division campaign.

Meanwhile the visitors tomorrow (27th April) were bowled out for 168 by Fordhouses in their previous contest before being beaten by five wickets.

Lichfield will be hoping that last weekend’s wicket-takers Rob Turner and Umer Khalid can restrict Aldridge in what could be a close affair.