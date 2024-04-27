An author will give a talk on two centuries of incidents on the canal network in Lichfield.

Anthony Poulton-Smith will discuss his book Crime on the Canals at the meeting of Lichfield Waterworks Trust on 13th May.

A spokesperson said:

“A prolific author and storyteller, Anthony looks at over two centuries of murder, theft, criminal damage and even truancy. “Until the coming of the railways, these waterways were the main arterial routes of the country and as such provided a temptation to every rogue and rotter.” Lichfield Waterworks Trust spokesperson

The talk begins at 7.30pm at the Bowling Green Pub.